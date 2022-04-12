An online auction for the sixth National Mounted Warfare Foundation Homecoming for Heroes gala will open to the public starting Friday and close April 24.
Sample auction items include four passes to the Formula 1 US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, several exotic hunts, tickets for “Disney on Ice” at the Cedar Park Center and other items. To register and participate in the online auction, visit bit.ly/hfhregistration. Bidders to not have to attend the gala to participate in the auction.
The gala is sold out for table sponsorships and individual tickets, but those interested may email admin@nmwfoundation.org to get on the standby list. It is scheduled to be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. April 23 at the National Mounted Warrior Museum, 105 Trooper Loop, Fort Hood. More than 450 people are attending the event, organizers said.
The purpose of the Homecoming for Heroes gala is to benefit the National Mounted Warrior Museum. The goal of the museum is to build a multi-sensory, multi-media experiential museum honoring the U.S. Army’s mounted warriors and Fort Hood as an educational destination for the region’s schools, civilian patriots and the veterans once stationed at Fort Hood to share their experiences with their loved ones.
Construction on the first phase of the museum was completed near the end of December 2021. A soft opening was held in March for appointments for guided tours and a grand opening is scheduled for summer 2023.
