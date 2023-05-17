Crossroads1

CCISD A variety of fully restored and custom cars were on display at Crossroads High School’s 3rd Annual Car Show to benefit the school’s RESET program. Awards were given in multiple categories with the event raising more than $2,000.

 Courtesy

COPPERAS COVE — Crossroads High School’s RESET program, an in-school program based on the U.S. Army Sergeant Audie Murphy RESET initiative that supports the development of the whole student, got a financial boost thanks to the school’s annual car show.

“I started coming to RESET to help with my headspace,” student Mason Blackwell said. “I was really in a bad place thinking I wasn’t good at anything, even though I was told I was. But I fought with my thoughts and feelings. (Teacher Michael) Veal has helped me a lot with everything through the RESET program.”

