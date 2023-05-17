COPPERAS COVE — Crossroads High School’s RESET program, an in-school program based on the U.S. Army Sergeant Audie Murphy RESET initiative that supports the development of the whole student, got a financial boost thanks to the school’s annual car show.
“I started coming to RESET to help with my headspace,” student Mason Blackwell said. “I was really in a bad place thinking I wasn’t good at anything, even though I was told I was. But I fought with my thoughts and feelings. (Teacher Michael) Veal has helped me a lot with everything through the RESET program.”
Working with students who are behind in their credits and not on track to graduate on time, Career/Technology Education and Credit Recovery teacher Michael Veal, a 26-year Army veteran, started the RESET program in 2020. The program’s success led to Veal being named the 2021 Crossroads High School Rookie Teacher of the Year and 2022 VFW Teacher of the year.
“Our goal is to continue to bring awareness to the community about how we challenge our youth to dream big in the RESET life skills program,” Veal said. “We show students what right looks like by providing trust and respect in a fostering classroom, a safe learning environment that is full of meaningful and relevant learning material, strengthening student-teacher relationships and establishing boundaries to counter unwanted behaviors that are not inducive to a healthy learning environment.”
The program was established in 2020 to address students’ emotional, social, physical, spiritual and family awareness. Any student who attends Crossroads High School is eligible to join the RESET program under the advisement of Veal who teaches students that they are all unique, valuable and will be successful if the RESET model is followed.
R — Recognize your wonderfully made
E — Embolden by being a better version of self
E — Gradually evolve through positive reinforcers
T — Character transformation
From fully restored 1960s Dodge Chargers and Ford Mustangs to modern sports cars and dragsters, Crossroads High School raised approximately $2,000. Proceeds from the annual car show are used to purchase RESET youth attire, physical equipment, classroom materials and future road trips.
“I initially joined because enrollment in the program qualified as school credit,” student Harry Rizor said. “Although with time, I’ve learned confidence in myself and how to follow my dreams and never look back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.