COPPERAS COVE — Brandon Brown attracted local attention as he decided to give a Christmas card to each of his fellow students at Copperas Cove Junior High last December.
His new project, B&C Creations, is aimed to support local veterans. Since the beginning of the year, Brandon is selling a dozen cupcakes or two dozen mini cupcakes for $15. Half of his profits are getting donated to local veterans’ organizations.
“He loves his veterans,” said Brandon’s mother Kathy Brown.
With his paternal grandfather and his maternal step-grandfather serving in the military, his patriotism runs deep. Although Brandon has been diagnosed with nonverbal autism, he doesn’t let anything prevent him from showing pride for the nation.
“He sees a flag on the side of the road, we have to stop so he can say the pledge of allegiance – for a kid that can’t talk,” Brown said. “He always puts his little hand on his heart.”
Because Brandon’s other passion is baking, his mother had the idea to connect the two during one of his occupational therapy sessions at KidZ TherapEZE in Killeen.
“His occupational therapist wants him to work on … all these kitchen skills, so I thought: How about we sell some cupcakes?” she said.
Since then, Brandon has been busy in the kitchen. He makes the batter, pours it into pans and puts the cupcakes in the oven. His mother handles the frosting.
“I have pictures of him in the kitchen at 3 years old with a roller pin in his hand,” Brown said about his now 13-year-old son. “He has always been in the kitchen helping me but … mommy is helping him this time. I am not quite used to that yet.”
Brown is operating the business out of her home in Copperas Cove. She even has a food handler’s license and tax ID number to make it an official and ongoing operation.
Every order has a printed label with a detailed ingredients list included.
“We are going to try to get a good amount to deliver on Veterans Day but he is also going to make small donations,” Brown said.
Brandon is planning on using the other half of his profits for hobbies like karate and horseback riding.
“He basically wants to help me and his favorite group of people out,” Brown said.
All of Brandon’s cakes and cupcakes are egg- and nut-free and made from scratch. He even offers some sugar-free options as well.
Orders can be places on Brandon’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BCCREATIONS2006/ or via phone at 254-278-0273.
“If you call to place an order, I will be answering the phone, because he is non-verbal,” Brown said. “But you can text him or message him on Facebook so he will get the order.”
While Brandon’s Facebook page gives an idea of possible flavors as well as cake and cupcake options, orders are not limited to those listed.
“You give me a flavor and I promise you, we will come up with a recipe,” Brown said.
Jessica Nadeau, occupational therapist at KidZ TherapEZE in Killeen, sees Brandon once a week for his therapy session and continues to work with him on kitchen skills and simple household tasks like folding laundry.
“We work on building his independence with real functional life skills,” she said.
Kelly Barr, clinic director and owner of KidZ TherapEZE in Killeen, loves Brandon’s enthusiasm and his mother’s support for his projects.
“Kids his age don’t usually think about giving to the community like this,” she said. “That does say a lot about his parenting. His mom is an extraordinary mom.”
Besides the personal aspect, Brandon’s projects also change the broader picture of children with special needs.
“When we see Brandon doing these things and giving to the world like this, it changes your idea of autism, doesn’t it?,” Barr said.
The clinic tries with its therapy sessions and partner programs like People Realizing Opportunity to help patients define their interest and to develop a future vision for themselves.
“A lot of our program is centered around finding out who these kids are and what they like to do,” Barr said. “In developing these likes they can engage and find some value for themselves as well.”
Besides cooking and baking, classes include T-ball, ballet and wheelchair basketball.
“We have learned so much by doing these participation programs,” Barr said. “It’s been a great program for us to kind of re-center our focus on how it should look.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.