The Area Veterans Advisory Committee sent out apologizes on Monday for the inconvenience caused by the changing of the Killeen Memorial Day Ceremony from the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The change was done because of the possible heavy rain that was forecast by the weather station, said Guadalupe Lopez, chairman of the Killeen Memorial Day Ceremony committee.
The cemetery grounds were also muddy over the weekend. "I checked the cemetery, and it was bad," Lopez said Monday afternoon.
Lopez said he had been told that at least 300 people showed up at the cemetery, many from out of town. Some were able to make it to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center for the ceremony, but they were very unhappy about the late notice.
“Lessons learned, and we learned on this one,” he said. “Next time, we’ll have someone out at the gate over there directing them back to the civic center.
The Herald received information on the venue change on Sunday, ensuring the change was printed in Monday’s Killeen Daily Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.