Another commander from the 1st Cavalry Division on Fort Cavazos has been fired after an investigation led to a “loss of confidence in his ability to lead troops, according to a post spokeswoman.
“On April 26, 2023, Col. Chris Dempsey, commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division, relieved the commander of 2-12 Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) due to a loss of trust in his ability to command following the completion of a command investigation,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra in response to a Herald inquiry. “As a matter of policy, the Army does not comment on investigations.”
The relieved commander, Lt. Col. Damasio Davila, had led the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment since June 2021.
He is at least the third commanding officer within the brigade and at least the fourth within the division to be fired within the past two years.
Most recently within the division, Col. John Meredith was relieved of command of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team in October 2022 by Maj. Gen. John Richardson IV, commander of the division. The Army referred charges upon Meredith to a general court-martial on April 21, 2023. The charges include two specifications of abusive sexual contact and two specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer.
Around the same time Meredith was relieved, Col. Anthony Wilson, then the commander of the division’s Sustainment Brigade, was also relieved for “a loss of confidence in their judgment and ability to command,” according to an October 2022 statement from III Armored Corps.
