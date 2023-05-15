Commander

Lt. Col. Damasio Davila, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, and his senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Dehoyos Rodriguez, “uncase the colors” to signify their unit's assumption of responsibility for the Operation Allies Welcome mission at Camp Atterbury, Ind., as part of Operation Allies Welcome, Oct. 28, 2021. Davila was relieved of his duties April 26, 2023, for a "loss in confidence in his ability to command."

Another commander from the 1st Cavalry Division on Fort Cavazos has been fired after an investigation led to a “loss of confidence in his ability to lead troops, according to a post spokeswoman.

“On April 26, 2023, Col. Chris Dempsey, commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division, relieved the commander of 2-12 Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) due to a loss of trust in his ability to command following the completion of a command investigation,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra in response to a Herald inquiry. “As a matter of policy, the Army does not comment on investigations.”

