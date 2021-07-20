Bell County’s veteran service officer was elected Monday as the secretary of the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers at the organization’s annual business meeting and training summit.
Keeyawnia “K.C.” Hawkins, of Killeen, is an Army veteran and spouse of a soldier. As secretary, she will keep minutes of all the national association’s executive board meetings, maintain records and correspondence files, and maintain current copies of the group’s bylaws, manuals and other documents. She will also serve as a member of the executive board, the association’s governing body.
“It’s truly an honor to be elected to this position,” Hawkins said. “I look forward to representing both the state of Texas and NACVSO.”
The association has advocated for government policies that serve veterans and supported the nation’s nearly 1,700 county veterans service officers since 1989. County veterans service officers are local government employees responsible for helping veterans and their families in their communities access their benefits. They can help advocate for veterans and their families with the VA, connect them to state and local resources and identify gaps in policies that serve the veterans in their communities.
Hawkins has been Bell County’s veteran service officer since May 2015. She began working with veterans in 2011 and spent two years as a claims representative for the Department of Veterans Affairs in South Carolina.
Hawkins can be reached at 254-933-5915.
