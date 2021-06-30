FORT HOOD — The final weeks of June brought some heavy competition among the soldiers of III Corps and the Security Force Assistance Command, and Fort Hood soldiers stepped up as the best warriors and advisors in their respective commands.
Both competitions included events such as the Army Combat Fitness Test, obstacle courses, land navigation and various Warrior Tasks Stations such as weapons qualifications, medical and communications. Though comprised of soldiers from multiple Army installations, the Fort Hood soldiers came out on top.
Best Warrior
Fort Hood hosted the III Corps Best Warrior Competition the week of June 21-25. III Corps consists of soldiers from Fort Hood, Fort Bliss, Fort Carson, Colorado, Fort Sill, Oklahoma and Fort Riley, Kansas. The soldiers competed in two categories: Noncommissioned officer, which are sergeant and above, and soldier, which is specialist and below.
The top noncommissioned officer for III Corps was Sgt. Hunter Wilson and the top soldier was Spc. Matthew Yates. Both are cavalry scouts with Sniper Section, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 4th Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
“We’re extremely proud of these guys, and we’ll do whatever we can to support them in the upcoming competition,” said 1st Sgt. Robert Gamez, the two soldiers’ first sergeant. “It was amazing. I almost lost my voice yelling when they said they both had won.”
Wilson and Yates will move on to compete at U.S. Forces Command on Aug. 2. If they win the competition there, they will move on to compete for the title of Best Warrior Army-wide.
Best advisor
The Army’s newest command, Security Force Assistance Command, also held its first ever Best Advisor competition last week at the command’s headquarters at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The five active-duty brigades are located at Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Bragg, N.C.; Fort Hood; Fort Carson and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
The competition also had two categories, one for Best Advisor and one for Best Advisor Team.
The top honors for the team came from 3rd Squadron, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade from Fort Hood. The team consisted of Capt. Ross Nolan, an infantry officer; Sgt. 1st Class Michael Woodward, a cavalry scout; Sgt. 1st Class Eduardo Hidalgo, a cavalry scout; Staff Sgt. Cody Anderson, a cavalry scout; Staff Sgt. Jonah Pratt, a forward observer; Staff Sgt. Danick Duffus, communications; Staff Sgt. Bryan Mora, a medic; Staff Sgt. Saul Deleon, a combat engineer; and Sgt. Bryce Voit, a forward observer.
