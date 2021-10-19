The sounds of loud explosions coming from Fort Hood Today are nothing to be afraid of. It is just the engineers from the 36th Engineer Brigade doing some training, officials said.
The demolition explosions will occur between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. and are nothing to be alarmed about, according to a Facebook post on the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page. The installation apologized in the post for any inconvenience residents may experience.
