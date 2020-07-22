The remains of Fort Hood soldier Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales will be returning to his hometown of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, for funeral services and burial, according to his mother, Kim Wedel.
“We are just relieved that he is finally coming home,” Wedel said.
The soldier’s remains will be transported to Sapulpa on Thursday, where funeral services will be held July 30. Wedel-Morales will be transported to Fort Gibson National Cemetery in Oklahoma for burial after the service, according to his mother.
Wedel-Morales is entitled to be buried with full military honors after a recent change in status by the U.S. Army. After going missing in August 2019, Fort Hood officials declared him AWOL. His status was updated last week to “active duty” at the time of his death after his remains were discovered in a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen on June 19. He was removed from the Army’s deserter list last week.
“I’m glad he is going to get the funeral that he deserves,” Wedel said in regards to the change in status.
Wedel-Morales’ family members were not the only ones relieved to hear his remains were being returned to Oklahoma. Early Wednesday afternoon, two local women were visiting a memorial erected at the site where his remains were discovered, and both said they were happy his status had been changed.
“We came out to pay our respects and try to make the area look nice, to try and give him a type of burial space here, as well,” local resident Jennie Minzer said. “I literally cried (when his status was changed). He deserves it (to be buried with full military honors), he deserves every bit of it because he served his country. He deserves this last piece of his military career.”
While the women said they did not know Wedel-Morales personally, they said they have been involved in the search to find him, as well as the protests calling for justice for both him and Spc. Vanessa Guillen, another Fort Hood soldier who went missing and was later found dead.
“If you can help and support and bring awareness to the situation, then why not?” Diana Rivera, another local resident, asked. “Keep pushing and keep pushing until they (missing soldiers) get justice. ... They’re are a lot them that need justice and attention.”
Justice is what Wedel-Morales’ family is asking for, as well.
“After the funeral services, what we are going to do is sit down as a family and put a bit of a timeline together, and try to figure out what happened to him,” Wedel said. “I just really want there to be justice. Someone needs to be held accountable.”
