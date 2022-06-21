Fort Hood’s 3rd Cavalry Regiment, currently under the command of III Corps, will become a subordinate unit of the 1st Cavalry Division later this fall, according to the unit’s Facebook page.
In the post, the regiment stated that leadership would provide more information on the reorganization later so troopers and their families know what to expect when that happens and what it means for them.
The post then asked the “Brave Rifles” troopers to read through the “First Team’s” Yellow Book, a publication “regarding uniform wear, accountability, social media use, fitness and a variety of other topics covered in U.S. Army regulations, directives and policies” within the division.
A 3rd Cavalry Regiment spokeswoman stated Tuesday that the regiment and the division are in the process of releasing a joint statement outlining the details of the reorganization.
