The U.S. secretary of defense on Friday ordered the deployment of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood, to deploy to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command area of operations to assure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and to be prepared to support a range of other requirements in the region, according to the division.
Approximately, 4,100 troopers will deploy to Grafenwöhr, Germany, alongside the other U.S. units already in Europe supporting the NATO Response Force.
The brigade is trained and ready to deploy after recently completing a month-long training rotation at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, where they honed the unit’s war fighting skills utilizing the most modern tank and artillery platforms in the U.S. Army inventory including the M1A2 SEP V3 Abrams Tank, the M109A7 Paladin, and M2A3 Bradley, officials said.
The 3rd Brigade, “Greywolf,” joined the 1st Cavalry Division on Aug. 10, 1921. Over the past 100 years, the brigade has been awarded 13 decorations and 33 campaign streamers during its illustrious history.
