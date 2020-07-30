VA benefits expo

Cynthia Ramirez outreach coordinator for Bring Everyone in the Zone during a March 19, 2019 Central Texas College Veterans Benefits Expo at Anderson Campus Center in Killeen.

Local nonprofit Bring Everyone In The Zone is hosting its annual training and appreciation event in the parking lot of 204 Priest Drive in Killeen from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Military veterans and their families are invited for a free take-out lunch, and several vendors will be on hand.

This marks the end of our 12th year for Bring Everyone In The Zone, which helps veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and other issues.

Organizers are asking attendees to print and bring a free ticket of the event by registering for the event at www.eventbrite.com.

For more information, call Maureen Jouett, Bring Everyone In The Zone, Inc., 254-681-9112,

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.