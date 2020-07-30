Local nonprofit Bring Everyone In The Zone is hosting its annual training and appreciation event in the parking lot of 204 Priest Drive in Killeen from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Military veterans and their families are invited for a free take-out lunch, and several vendors will be on hand.
This marks the end of our 12th year for Bring Everyone In The Zone, which helps veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and other issues.
Organizers are asking attendees to print and bring a free ticket of the event by registering for the event at www.eventbrite.com.
For more information, call Maureen Jouett, Bring Everyone In The Zone, Inc., 254-681-9112,
