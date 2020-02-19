III Corps and local U.S. Army recruiters will host a Career Expo on March 3 and 4 for high school juniors and seniors that is expected to draw more than 9,000 students to Fort Hood.
The brain child of Sgt. 1st Class Leroy Betts, a Harker Heights recruiter, the expo will give the students the opportunity to have a hands-on interaction with representatives of 52 of the Army’s military occupational specialties.
“We’ll have a wide range of MOSs represented there, including 14 different medical MOSs,” Betts said, referring to different Army jobs. “There will be a repelling demonstration from helicopters, aviation displays and more. This generation is a lot more hands-on, so this will give them that chance.”
So far, the majority of area high schools have plans to attend, he said. They also have students coming from as far as Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio.
“I honestly believe this will be a smashing success introducing juniors and seniors in high school to all the different opportunities in the military,” said Jean Shine, the Fort Hood area Civilian Assistant to the Secretary of the Army. “This should spread to all major installations in the United States with the capabilities to do something like this.”
The expo will also be an opportunity to educate both the students and their parents of the opportunities afforded by joining the military, she said.
“While doing a fabulous job, you’re getting paid, can go to college for free, and even earn specialized credentials,” Shine said. “A lot of kids don’t realize this, nor do their parents.”
The expo will also feature a demonstration by military working dogs, a firefighter demonstration and music by the 1st Cavalry Division Band.
