The Military Order of the Purple Heart will be celebrating Purple Heart Day starting at 4 p.m. Aug. 7 in Killeen.
The order will be offering $10 barbecue plates, 50/50 drawings, a silent auction and a cornhole tournament with a $12 entry fee. All proceeds and donations will go to Military Order of the Purple Heart 1876 in Killeen to assist veterans in need.
The event will be held at 3410 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information, call 254-526-4089.
