A civilian was arrested by military police Tuesday in an on-post family housing area, according to Fort Hood officials.
“Herbert Brandon Taylor, who has no military affiliation, was arrested by military police Aug. 9 in the Kouma Village housing area here for the unlawful possession of a weapon and for driving with a suspended license,” said Tom Rheinlander, Fort Hood Public Affairs director. “Taylor was not a resident of Kouma Village. He has since been transferred to the Bell County Jail and is being investigated by the City of Temple Police Department for unrelated pre-existing warrants.
