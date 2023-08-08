The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors celebrated five years of service to the military community in Killeen on Tuesday with a ceremony and a colors presentation by the 1st Cavalry Division Honor Guard.
In the five years the local clinic has been open, the councilors have helped more than 2,100 military affiliated persons, officials said.
Kyle White, a Medal of Honor recipient and ambassador for the Cohen Veterans Network — the network the clinic falls under — was originally scheduled to be the guest speaker at Tuesday’s event. He was unable to make it due to a family emergency.
The Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors provides in-person and virtual high quality accessible and integrated mental health care to post-9/11 veterans, regardless of role while in uniform, discharge status or combat experience, to include active duty service members, National Guard, Reserves, veterans and military families. There are three Cohen Clinic at Endeavors locations in Texas: Killeen, El Paso and San Antonio. All three clinics are part of Cohen Veterans Network, a national nonprofit serving veterans and military families at 24 clinics across the United States.
“The importance of this clinic is we are providing outpatient mental health care for really the entire military community,” said retired Brig. Gen. Michael Fleming, outreach manager, Cohen Veterans Network, who spoke in place of White. “I was in the military for 35-plus years, and talking about mental health, you were almost radioactive when you talked about it, because it really was not a point of emphasis to talk about mental health and feelings.
“That really is to the detriment because while physical wellness is very important, mental wellness I would argue is more important, because I don’t care how great of shape you’re in, if you’re not right mentally, you’re not going to be where you need to be as a soldier or any kind of military member.”
Kisha Vallejo, a clinician who works with children and was a military child herself, said that working with military families is the most rewarding thing she could think to do with her life.
“I really couldn’t see myself doing anything else but serving the military population. And I hope that I can do this for years to come,” she said. “If you need it, walk in the clinic. There is always someone here to greet you, to serve you. Call, reach out, we even have an after hours where you can call and we will still reach out to them, even if it’s the next day. We are always here to help out.”
