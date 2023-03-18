Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeff Gorres remembers watching a massive swarm of attack helicopters lifting off from Udairi airfield in Kuwait and heading north as the March 2003 invasion of Iraq got underway.
“It was amazing,” said Gorres, a Minnesota native now living in Copperas Cove. “You didn’t have iPhones back then, and you couldn’t take pictures anyway, but there were well over 130-plus aircraft that took off that night. It was quite a sight.
“Within 15, 20 minutes after hostilities began, it was completely calm. There wasn’t an aircraft (left) on the airfield.”
Monday marks the 20th anniversary since 160,000 U.S. and allied troops got the long-awaited order to attack during the first phase of the Iraq War, also known as the Second Persian Gulf War, a two-phase conflict that lasted initially from March 20, 2003, to May 1 that year. Iraqi forces were quickly defeated, and then a longer second phase followed as a U.S.-led occupation force battled insurgents until the United States gradually reduced its military presence and completed its withdrawal in December 2011. U.S. forces returned in the years after that to fight Islamic State.
Gorres, who served 25 years as an Army aviator and flew missions all over the world, including such hotspots as Bosnia, the DMZ in Korea, and Central America, said earlier this week that being a part of the Iraq invasion was “a defining moment” in his life.
“Our responsibility was to ensure all the aircraft of the coalition — all the helicopters — launched that night,” he said. “For days before the invasion, that’s all we did. Make sure all the Apaches — and all the helicopters — were poised to lift off to initiate combat operations. Especially as a leader, you never stop checking on your soldiers. You’re constantly inspecting (and) constantly rehearsing … getting prepared. We knew it was going to happen. We were just waiting for the POTUS to say, go.
“Our primary objective was to capture Tallil Air Base, about 100 kilometers north of the Kuwait border. Once the last aircraft took off, you right away began monitoring. One of the things we were poised to do was to recover any downed aircraft and aircraft crews.
“Within 20 minutes of hostilities, there was a report that Viper 06 — which was (part of) the lead attack battalion — was down, just north of the FLOT (forward line of own troops). We had our downed aircraft recovery team spun up to go; you’re putting your guys on two different UH-60s (Black Hawk helicopter) that are fully combat loaded, with combat support coming in to help them, as well. Just as they were rolling out, the brigade commander said that Viper 06 was safe, and they were able to self-recover their aircraft back to Udairi, and we put it back in combat operations almost immediately.
“It was hair-raising. Very nerve-wracking. But we were fortunate. We had one injury, but we suffered no casualties. I’ve had multiple air crews going into harm’s way over the years, and every time is different. All you care about is getting your guys back home.”
One Apache pilot from Fort Hood who participated in the invasion was Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lance McElhiney, who served 44 years as a U.S. Army aviator and flew combat missions in Afghanistan when he was 65 years old.
McElhiney, also a Vietnam veteran and son of a fighter pilot who flew in World War II, was part of the famed Battle of the Karbala Gap, in which an Apache helicopter squad was sent to attack forces from Iraq’s elite Republican Guard to clear the 20- to 25-mile-wide strip of land, bound by the Euphrates River on one side and Lake Razazah on the other, that was considered a key approach to Baghdad.
As the unit gathered prior to the mission, McElhiney says he tried to warn the other pilots that instead of firing missiles and rockets from long-range, this trip would wind up being close-quarter combat and they needed to be ready.
“I told them it was going to be a knife fight,” the Harker Heights resident said. “If I’m only 100 feet above the deck and I have someone stand up from here to that tree (a few feet away) and shoot at me with a 51-cal(iber machine gun), that’s close. Versus if I was three- or four-thousand feet in the air, looking down on the enemy, pinpointing their entrenched positions, then I could shoot ‘em and destroy ‘em.”
Based on what McElhiney calls faulty intelligence and misguided combat tactics, the attack turned into an intense battle that some described as a failure, even though the mission was accomplished in the end.
McElhiney explains:
“They sent us in without complete intel, and that was one of the things I was asking: ‘There’s an ADA (air defense artillery) school here. Where’re they at?’ The intelligence was incorrect. The tactics was incorrect. I was telling them we should try to go during the daytime. We could see farther (and) we could see what was going on. They said, ‘You don’t understand.’ I said, ‘No, you guys don’t understand. I’ve been here before. You guys haven’t.’
“We all got shot up. Do you remember the beginning of the Iraqi invasion, where they were showing it on the news? All that flak and anti-aircraft fire and everything else going on over Baghdad? Remember that? It was kinda like that, but double. It was everywhere.
“I was flying in a group of four Apaches, and in about 21 seconds, the first two got out (of the fight). They were all shot up. Then the third guy started to hover, and I told him not to hover and I passed him. This was all about one o’clock in the morning. They shot us all up. I think my aircraft was the only one that came home with no ammo.
“They said it was a failure because we all got shot up and didn’t go to our target area, which was to find the Republican Guard. It wasn’t a failure. You don’t send that many aircraft into an area where you have an ADA school.
“I kept saying, ‘You sent 30 aircraft and you only lost one. That’s not a failure. Firing that much stuff at all the helicopters and only bring down one? Guess what … we’re coming back for ya.
“We were supposed to soften up the ground movement, because they said that was going to be the most fierce (ground) battle of the war — in Karbala. But it wasn’t. They (U.S. ground forces) walked right through. Why did they walk right through? Because the enemy left. Why did they leave? Because they only shot down one aircraft.”
Retired Staff Sgt. Jim Johnsen, a native of Iowa and resident now of Copperas Cove, was on gate guard duty at Camp Pennsylvania in northern Kuwait as troops rolled out to cross the border. He was serving with a maintenance unit and so did not get involved in direct fighting, but remembers a number of frightening moments during the invasion when large explosions lit up the night just outside various forward operating bases inside Iraq.
“You’d have to run out and go get maintenance supplies and different things, and so you might be out on the road for a few days, a week or whatever,” Johnsen said. “Normally, I was one of those that ended up being the one to go because I had a license for (operating) whatever piece of equipment had to roll somewhere.
“At one point in time, we had the demo guys who would take unexploded ordnance (such as recovered enemy IEDs) and stuff like that out and blow it up. They wouldn’t really tell anyone what they were doing, and if you’re not within earshot of a radio, just doing your normal duty or whatnot, you’d hear it (explosions) and you’re like, ‘Oh, God, what’s going on?’ and you’re running to shelter.
“I was actually on guard duty when they did it one night. People were freaking out and then we’d find out what was going on, and it was like, ‘OK, go back to bed.’ It was always around midnight when this was happening.
“We were also on … I’ll call it road guard, where we had to stop people out on the road and check them out. At the time, if people were bringing their loved ones that had died or whatever, we actually had to check remains to make sure they weren’t trying to smuggle someone in a casket. Crazy stuff like that.
“It was quite … interesting.”
Mixed feelings
All three former soldiers said they have mixed feelings looking back at the Iraq War, and everything that followed. All are proud of their service and say that only time will tell whether it was all worth it.
“It’s just ironic to see how the world has changed in 20 years because of things like this,” Johnsen said. “Back then, we were young’uns and all that, and now we’re grown up and doing things, and you may not understand why things happened, but you were supposed to do it. It was your job, so you did it.
“Like many things in the Army, you don’t ask questions, you just do it because you’re told to. That’s the way the Army works. A lot of us probably look back now and say, ‘Man, that was 20 years ago?’”
Gorres said he feels “blessed and honored to have served with outstanding professionals” like 1st Sgt. Ed Marrero, Sgt. 1st Class Ron Walkman, Sgt. 1st Class Greg Harvey, Sgt. 1st Class Andy Bauch, Sgt. 1st Class Bernard Brooks, Sgt. 1st Class Jerry Cowart, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joe Touchstone, and Capt. Ben Wright.
“We’ve all stayed in contact,” he said. “Honestly, I think you look back on it, as you mature and grow older and look at all the blood and treasure that the nation expended on that effort, any warrior wonders: … Will history mark it as worthwhile?”
McElhiney agreed:
“I don’t know. I can’t read the future, so I don’t know. History will figure it out. I will tell you, when I went there, I said, ‘What are we doing here?’ I kinda questioned the policy of the government — what we were doing there? Sometimes I thought my guns were facing the wrong way.”
