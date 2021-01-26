Roughly 80 family, friends and community members came together Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen to pay their final respects to Jim and Judy Kilpatrick.
Jim Kilpatrick, a retired Army major and sitting member of the Killeen City Council, died Jan. 5 at age 74 due to complications from COVID-19. His wife, Judy, died Dec. 15, 2020, of heart failure.
“We are so grateful and honored that we can tell other people about Jim and Judy, and the mighty impact they had on us and countless others,” said Pastor Marc George, a longtime friend of the Kilpatricks. “Of their selfless service and the sacrifices they made for many years, through 37 years of marriage. As Genesis 1 says, ‘A man alone is not good.’ But now they are together in Paradise, and for that, we are grateful.”
George, president of the Killeen chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association, said Jim Kilpatrick almost never missed attending the burial of an unaccompanied veteran, which is a veteran who died with no family members to attend. That type of commitment to his fellow veterans was the same commitment Jim Kilpatrick brought as a member of the City Council, George said.
“One time I told Jim, in his many times here ... I wish more politicians were like you,” George said. “He said, ‘I’m not a politician. I’m a servant for the people.’ And it’s for that heart that so many of us will remember him by. He will truly be missed. This community will have a giant hole where he served.”
The passing of Jim and Judy Kilpatrick left a hole in many people’s lives, said Don Nicholas, the Killeen area field representative for U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin. Nicholas and his wife, Jody, became friends with the Kilpatricks after meeting through their political careers.
“Our relationship became a friendship,” Nicholas said. “We started going to rodeos together, some social events together ... It was always a great time and we always had a great time together.”
He added that it was Jim Kilpatrick’s commitment to being a servant of the people instead of a politician was an inspiration.
“I take that with me now wherever I go, when I visit with folks and work with the congressman,” Nicholas said. “I followed it ever since.
“We’re going to miss them.”
Kilpatrick deployed twice to Vietnam and earned the Silver Star Medal for valor. He entered the Army in 1967 and retired after 18 years of service. He later served on the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission from 1996 to 2003 before being elected to represent District 3 on the Killeen City Council May 9, 2015. He was reelected in 2017 and 2019 and served as mayor pro tem from 2017 to mid-November 2020.
