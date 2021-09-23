More than a hundred people paid their final respects during a funeral service for the first African American command sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry Division, held at the Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen on Thursday.
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. A.C. Cotton, 86, of Killeen, died Sept. 7. He was born April 11, 1935, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955. Cotton served as the 1st Cavalry Division’s command sergeant major from 1985 to 1988, before retiring in 1989 with more than 33 years of service.
In addition to Cotton’s family and friends, retired Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, who served with Cotton, and current 1st Cavalry Division commander, Maj. Gen. John Richardson IV, were in attendance.
Cotton was a devout Christian and member of the Greater Vision Community Church.
“Today we have come to honor and celebrate the life of A.C. Cotton, a deacon at our church, a retired command sergeant major, but most of all, a child of God,” said the Rev. David G. Reynolds, a pastor at the church. “We give God praise and honor and glory for this day, and we honor him for sending us A.C. Cotton.”
The Rev. M.E. Howell, assistant pastor at the church, offered prayers of comfort and healing to the Cotton family.
“To this beautiful family today, we want to have a time of prayer for your comfort and strength,” Howell said. “For this soldier has folded up his tent, the exercise is over, and he has finished his race, and needs to go on home.”
Richardson thanked everyone for honoring Cotton.
“It is an honor for myself and the chain of command to be here to represent the 1st Cavalry Division,” Richardson said. “It is an honor for us to walk in the footsteps of Command Sgt. Maj. A.C. Cotton.”
Richardson said Cotton represented the standard.
“Everyone looked up to the command sergeant major; he was the role model,” Richardson said. “Every soldier in the division looked up to Command Sgt. Maj. A.C. Cotton and said, ‘I want to be like him some day, and for that, we are all blessed.”
Funk said this day was the day God made to honor a great soldier going home.
“I never gave command sergeant major (Cotton) a single order,” Funk said. “You didn’t have to because he knew ... what he was doing and what he wanted to do, and all I could say was, ‘Go get ‘em sergeant major’.”
Funk said Cotton was loved, respected and probably feared by a few people.
“I never met a soldier that didn’t admire and respect A.C. Cotton,” Funk said.
Dale Larry, Cotton’s son-in-law, said Cotton was his “spiritual father.”
“(Cotton) came into my life at a time when I was suffering from the sins of my biological father,” Larry said. “And over the course of our relationship those wounds have healed.”
Larry said when he first met Cotton 47 years ago, he was just a little boy, but now is a good man grounded in the principles of Cotton’s example.
“He gave me the tools that I needed,” Larry said.
Larry told his favorite story about Cotton. He said 40 years ago when he was a 17-year-old private in the U.S. Army at Fort Riley, Kansas, Cotton, who was a first sergeant at that time, summoned him to his office and instructed him to stay away from his daughter.
“Fast forward 40 years and I am sitting at his bedside, after he had a very serious surgery,” Larry said. “Out of nowhere he said, ‘Larry, I am so glad I didn’t run you off back in 1975.’ I smiled, I looked at him and said, ‘You know A.C., I love you, too.’”
After the funeral service a burial with full military honors was held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
