Fort Hood has experienced a decline in estimated economic impact, according to a biennial report from the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hagar.
The report, which is conducted every two years by the Texas Military Preparedness Commission through the office of the Comptroller, analyzes the economic impact of those living on base as well as contract workers and other direct affiliates, including active duty soldiers and their spouses and dependents.
The report was created through the Regional Economic Models, Inc based on numbers from 2021 and excludes commissary expenses, AAFES, or travel.
This year, the report estimates a conservative $28.9 billion in contributions to the local economy from Fort Hood, which is $900 million or 3% less than the same report estimated in 2019. Statewide, military installations are projected to have contributed approximately $114 billion to the Texas Economy, which is 7.7% less than they did in 2019.
The report also highlights several community projects and partnerships, including the Fort Hood Career Skills Program, Fort Hood Recycle Center and a 15-Megawatt Solar Array. In addition, Fort Hood recently launched a lendlease program to develop 500 homes, and renovate and maintain another 3,500 as an investment for military families. Fort Hood occupies a total of 218,823 acres, according to the Comptroller’s office.
“Fort Hood has several intergovernmental support agreements with local governments to enhance mission effectiveness, create efficiencies, and provide job creation and growth in the local community,” the report said.
With 160,933 direct and indirect employees, and 37,515 active-duty Army, Air Force and National Guard soldiers, Fort Hood manages to maintain an estimated $16.97 billion GDP with approximately $11.22 billion in disposable personal income.
Statewide numbers
While Fort Hood is a strong contender for highest impact, the title for most economically productive base goes to Joint Base San Antonio, which oversees Fort Sam Houston, Lackland Air Force Base and Randolph Air Force Base. Joint Base San Antonio generated an estimated $39.2 billion, 34.34% of the $114 billion contributed statewide from military installations.
As of 2020, Texas remains the number one state for defense contracting. According to the report, the bulk of defense spending in Texas equaled $71.2 billion in defense contracting. Lockheed Martin was listed as the primary defense contractor at $47.8 billion.
The Texas Commander’s Council, a joint council of commanders from military bases around Texas, offered several recommendations to better develop military interests in the state.
One such recommendation asks cities to closely monitor urban development near military bases, as the increased prevalence of LED-based city lighting may negatively impact nighttime training.
Similarly, the Council noted that vertical structures and the advent of new technology may degrade training possibilities.
|Installation
|Direct and Indirect Jobs
|Economic Impact
|Army Futures Command, Austin
|2,201
|$371,000,000.00
|Corpus Christi Army Depot, Corpus Christi
|9,344
|$1,400,000,000.00
|Dyess Air Force Base, Abilene
|16,098
|$3,000,000,000.00
|Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, Houston
|1,203
|$218,000,000.00
|Fort Bliss, El Paso
|120,799
|$22,900,000,000.00
|Fort Hood, Killeen
|160,933
|$28,900,000,000.00
|Goodfellow Air Force Base, San Angelo
|23,897
|$4,700,000,000.00
|Joint Base San Antonio, San Antonio: Fort Sam Houston; Lackland Air Force Base; Randolph Air Force Base
|211,213
|$39,200,000,000.00
|Laughlin Air Force Base, Del Rio
|8,694
|$1,600,000,000.00
|Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi
|19,815
|$3,400,000,000.00
|Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth
|15,164
|$2,700,000,000.00
|Naval Air Station Kingsville, Kingsville
|4,442
|$752,000,000.00
|Red River Army Depot, Texarkana
|9,059
|$1,300,000,000.00
|Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls
|19,928
|$3,700,000,000.00
