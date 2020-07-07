Nearly 90 members of Congress are calling on the Department of Defense’s acting inspector general to begin an independent investigation on how the Army handled the case of the disappearance and alleged murder of a Fort Hood soldier.
The lawmakers sent letters Thursday and Monday to Sean O’Donnell requesting the acting IG to use his oversight authority to look into how the Army conducted its investigation of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a 3rd Cavalry Regiment trooper. Guillen originally went missing April 22. Remains found near the Leon River last week were identified as Guillen over the Independence Day weekend.
One of the concerns addressed in a letter sent by U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, concern allegations Guillen was being sexually harassed prior to her disappearance but was unable to report it due to a fear of retaliation. Guillen is originally from Garcia’s district.
The allegations of sexual harassment are troubling, said U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock.
“What is additionally concerning is that it’s been alleged that Spc. Guillen didn’t feel comfortable coming forward to her leaders about the harassment. While the investigation is ongoing, I want to reaffirm that there is no place for sexual abuse of any kind in our nation’s military or in our society,” Carter said. “The military’s system must empower victims to speak up and severely punish those who violate the rights of their fellow service members. Adequate investigation and justice for victims is imperative, and there is no room for anything less than that.”
Fort Hood is part of Carter’s Congressional district.
Dr. Christine Eady Mann, one of two Democrats in a runoff to be the Democratic candidate running against Carter, is demanding an immediate congressional investigation be launched into Guillen’s case.
“It is now our job to ensure what happened to Vanessa does not continue happening by believing survivors and demanding accountability,” Mann said. “I’m joining those all over the country in calling for an immediate Congressional investigation for the case of Vanessa Guillen. Additionally, we demand transparency from Fort Hood’s leadership.”
Donna Imam, the other Democrat in the race for the district, also supports the investigation.
“Vanessa Guillen’s family deserves justice,” she said. “The Defense Department’s fiscal year 2019 report on sexual assault in the military released in April 2020 states that the rates of sexual assault and harassment reports in the military have increased compared to 2018.”
U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, whose district also includes Fort Hood, said he is also praying for Guillen’s family and the Fort Hood community.
“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of (Spc.) Vanessa Guillen, a true American soldier who dedicated her life in service to our nation,” he said. “The search for answers into her tragic death must continue, and I call upon the Department of Defense and law enforcement to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation that leads to those responsible being fully brought to justice.”
Julie Oliver, the Democratic nominee running against Williams, said Guillen’s family deserves answers and justice.
“There has been too little transparency from the Army and there are too many unclear details surrounding Guillen’s disappearance, including police reports that a suspect committed suicide (July 1),” Oliver said. “We need a full Congressional investigation of Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance and how it was handled. If elected, I intend to file a bill on reporting on sexual harassment in the military, to be named in Vanessa’s honor.”
