FORT HOOD — U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, toured some of the barracks under construction on Fort Hood on Thursday to see the progress being made on soldiers’ living quarters.
Carter, who is the ranking member of the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Appropriations, was responsible for getting the funds for Fort Hood to continue the renovations. The Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act authorized about $67 million in new projects for Fort Hood, to include $16.5 million for a new central energy plant, $18.5 million for a new vehicle bridge and $32 million for a new barracks.
According to a fact sheet provided by the Army Corps of Engineers, who is in charge of the construction projects, renovating just two barracks alone — Buildings 41008 and 41009 — cost $21.2 million.
Each barracks can house 256 soldiers and contains the rooms required to operate two company level units, such as administration and supply rooms.
The tour concluded at the site where the new barracks will be built.
“We were looking at some of the things we spent military construction on,” Carter said. “Being the ranking member on that committee, I’m responsible for this money that comes here, so it’s good to go see the success stories here on Fort Hood.”
Renovating the barracks where single soldiers live was long overdue, the congressman said.
“We’ll have our soldiers in first class places to live very shortly,” he said. “I mean, five to eight years ago, (the barracks were) a disaster, so while we’re working on motor pools and work spaces, most important is where you live, and that’s one of the things we need to improve here at Fort Hood.”
Carter is one of two congressmen who represent the post as part of their districts. The other is U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin.
“Being here and being able to see the work we do here at Fort Hood — it’s amazing what goes on at ‘The Great Place,,” Carter said. “I’m proud of them.”
After touring the installation, the congressman then visited with students and toured the Killeen Independent School District Career Center to view the more than 40 programs of study in career technical educational fields available to students. KISD offers business partnerships, work-based learning for students, certifications, licensures, college credit opportunities and hands-on educational experiences at the center, according to the district. Carter joined the students for lunch and to discuss their various future endeavors before formally touring the campus.
