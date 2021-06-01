U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, announced on Friday an additional $17.6 million in funding for Fort Hood barracks.
In fiscal year 2020, Carter secured $32 million for the first of three new barracks for the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. Due to the construction market and additional utility requirements, the cost increased by $17.6 million. Carter worked with Fort Hood, Army leadership and House and Senate Appropriations Committee colleagues to realign funding from projects that were no longer needed and successfully secured the additional monies to continue the project.
“I’m glad to share this news and ensure that this project is seen through to completion. It will help to continue to improve the quality of life of our soldiers and their families at Fort Hood,” Carter said. “I appreciate Fort Hood’s public works team for their diligent work on behalf of the installation, the Army’s swift action to address the shortfall in funding and my Appropriations Committee colleagues for working with me to make this happen. I also want to thank my colleague, Rep. Roger Williams, (R-Austin), for his steadfast support for ‘The Great Place.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.