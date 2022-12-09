Pfluger

U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, poses with Cayssia David after his first trip to Fort Hood on Friday. Pfluger's district 11 will include Bell County and Killeen in January. David will become his representative at his district office in Killeen.

 By David A. Bryant | Herald staff writer

FORT HOOD — The congressman who will represent western Bell County, including Killeen, starting in January had the opportunity to take a tour of Fort Hood on Friday to meet with the soldiers he will soon represent.

U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, who oversees Texas District 11, is a 22-year U.S. Air Force veteran who is still serving as a colonel and combat pilot in the Air Force Reserves. He said the purpose of the visit was to not only see what the troops do on a daily basis, but to find out what their and their families’ needs are.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.