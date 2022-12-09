FORT HOOD — The congressman who will represent western Bell County, including Killeen, starting in January had the opportunity to take a tour of Fort Hood on Friday to meet with the soldiers he will soon represent.
U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, who oversees Texas District 11, is a 22-year U.S. Air Force veteran who is still serving as a colonel and combat pilot in the Air Force Reserves. He said the purpose of the visit was to not only see what the troops do on a daily basis, but to find out what their and their families’ needs are.
“As an airman, someone who served for over 22 years myself, still in the Air Force Reserve, these issues are very personal to me because my family, my wife and my kids and I, have lived these exact issues,” he said. “Which is why I’m so excited to represent not just Bell County and the residents of Bell County, but to also partner with Congressman (John) Carter and his office to represent what Fort Hood means to our national security.”
The congressman, whose district sweeps into far West Texas, said that the National Defense Authorization Act passed by the House on Thursday included millions of dollars that would go directly to Fort Hood.
“Dollars that will go to enhancing the readiness, whether it’s building a new firing range, upgrading and building training facilities so that readiness can remain high, or in the case of the new barracks that are greatly needed, almost $20 million directly to the housing needs of Fort Hood,” Pfluger said.
Pfluger had the opportunity during his tour to see both the new barracks being built on post for soldiers and the old barracks that still need renovation.
“One of the most important things is when a soldier lies down at night, they need to be getting a good night’s sleep in a secure place so they’re ready to go to work the next day to do the job that our nation is asking them to do,” he said. “And likewise, when it comes to the weapons systems we have, whether it’s a Stryker vehicle or tank, or any other weapons system that are currently based here at Fort Hood, we need to be recapitalizing. And I’m proud to say that the National Defense Act that we passed last night, that I voted in support of, does that.”
Part of the defense bill includes a 4.6% pay raise for service members, something Pfluger said is a start, but not really enough to help the troops feed their families.
“When you look at that with the inflation that we see, it’s the least that we in Congress can do to help the troops, the soldiers that are stationed here,” Pfluger said. “So starting in January, they will see that 4.6% pay increase to their base pay to try to cut that gap. Quite honestly, when you look at housing prices, when you look at the situation that we are facing here — and I got a chance to look at the housing plan — we in Congress, and I, am committed to do more to keep up with this unencumbered and incredibly, astronomically high rate of inflation, just to have the quality of life, to help get your kids through school, to make sure you can put food on the table.
“We did a little bit, more needs to be done, I’m proud of the fact we got that passed, but more needs to be done.”
The congressman said the highlight of his visit was the opportunity to meet the soldiers.
“You can really see the dedication and the passion that they bring to serving this country,” he said. “They’re not doing it for money, they’re not doing it for glory or fame, they’re doing it because they have a selfless dedication for this country, for the flag.”
Pfluger said that when Killeen becomes a part of his district in January, he will be opening a congressional office in the city. Cayssia David will his regional director out of the Killeen office.
