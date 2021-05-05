U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, held a round table meeting Wednesday with local elected officials, military veterans and law enforcement officers at the offices of the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance in Killeen.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss challenges specific to Fort Hood, the military, the military community and other topics important to the participants. Some of the topics discussed included the upcoming renaming of Fort Hood, sexual harassment/sexual assaults on post, funding for quality of life programs and the rising cost of living for soldiers and their families.
Some of those in attendance included Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, Harker Heights Councilwoman Linda Nash, Copperas Cove Police Chief Eddie Wilson, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Jean Shine and Heart of Texas Defense Alliance Director Keith Sledd, a retired Army colonel.
“We had a wide range of discussion that covered many areas, and I really appreciate the input and advice I received today,” Williams said. “It’s no secret that Fort Hood and these communities have faced some trying times in the last year — a tragic incident put the base in a negative spotlight and cast a long shadow both in and outside the gates.”
Williams said in light of the disappearance and murder of Fort Hood soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen in 2020, post leadership initiated multiple investigations which resulted in the discipline or relief of multiple leaders. The investigations also identified several key areas of improvement that are currently being discussed in Congress to implement appropriate changes in the way the military responds to those areas, such as the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Program (SHARP) and how the military responds when a service member fails to show up for duty.
“Let me be clear, there is no place in our military for sexual harassment or sexual assault, period,” Williams said. “More must be done to address these issues directly, but also the way they are reported and the way they are investigated.”
Williams added that the discussion would help inform him on what legislation he would either introduce or support to keep soldiers safe and help maintain good order and discipline. The input from those most directly impacted by such legislation would be instrumental in providing the best, bipartisan solutions.
One of the biggest concerns brought up by Shine, who is also a local area Realtor, was the rapidly rising costs of homes, rentals and utilities. She said her concern was that the money provided by the military, basic allowance for housing, was rapidly becoming too little to allow soldiers to afford to live on the economy.
“The cost of building a house — we can’t even put a price tag on it from now until when it’s finished,” Shine said. “When a board was $7 yesterday and it’s $18 today, the builders can barely build. We need to have a housing allowance so the military can afford it.”
