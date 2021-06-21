FORT HOOD — Construction on the National Mounted Warrior Museum is coming along on Fort Hood near the Bernie Beck Main Gate.
The $38 million project broke ground in November 2020. The 28,700-square-foot museum is expected to open by the end of 2022, and is expected to grow in size in subsequent phases, according to National Mounted Warfare Foundation officials. It is being built outside Fort Hood’s security fence, meaning visitors will not have go through a Fort Hood gate to get to it.
Retired Lt. Gen. Paul Funk Sr., president and CEO of the foundation, said that while rain delayed construction for a while, the museum is still on track to have the building itself completed by Nov. 4.
“We still have to get the exhibits put together, and the Army is working on that,” he said. “The exhibits should be ready by late 2022 or early 2023.”
Funk said the museum would be receiving some exhibits from the 1st Cavalry Division and 3rd Cavalry Regiment museums as well, and foundation officials hope to have a “soft” opening in January 2022.
The foundation is still fundraising for the additional phases of the museum, Funk said. Phase II will expand the permanent exhibit gallery space by 11,000 square feet. Phase III will be the construction of two 1,500 square foot multi-purpose conference/classrooms, Phase IV will be the construction of the museum gift shop and foundation staff offices, Phase V will be the construction of staff offices for the museum curators, Phase VI will be an upgraded outdoor amphitheater and Phase VII will be an additional pair of multi-functional conference/classrooms.
“Even $10 helps us. Any amount helps,” Funk said Monday. “And memorial bricks are a great, inexpensive way to help out. We will begin putting the memorial bricks down in August, in fact.”
To make a donation or to purchase a memorial brick, go to nmwfoundation.org.
