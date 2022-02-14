A prescribed burn on Fort Hood’s training area 42 on Friday was still burning on Monday, according to Fort Hood officials.
Post spokesman Chris Haug said strong winds picked up embers from the Friday burn, causing the fire to kick back up on Monday. Fort Hood Fire crews were on the scene to control it Monday afternoon, he said.
Training Area 42 is on the west side of the installation off Elijah, Old Georgetown and West Range Roads.
Controlled burns in the winter are common at Fort Hood, and can help thwart wildfires during the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.