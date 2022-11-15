The Fort Hood Department of Public Works Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch, in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, is planning to conduct prescribed burn operations in Fort Hood Training Areas 13 and 14 starting Wednesday, contingent upon weather conditions.
Both training areas located on the northeast side of the installation. These areas are south of Texas Highway 36 and border Triple A Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.