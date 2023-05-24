COPPERAS COVE — Growing up in a military family, moving from place to place every few years, can be hard on a kid. Saying goodbye to old friends and having to find new ones; becoming the new student again — and again — at school; trying to find somewhere to fit in.
Emma Moris, a 17-year-old graduating senior at Copperas Cove High School whose father has spent 24 years in the U.S. Army, knows this scenario all too well.
“When you’re young, it’s not so bad, but when you start getting older, it starts getting really tough,” Emma said. “You see other kids in solid, consistent friend groups (and) being able to be a part of different programs all the way through their school career.
“Sometimes, it’s kind of hard to explain. A lot of kids just don’t understand me — my story. That is why I talk about my experiences as a military kid as often as I do. They really don’t see the big deal in all these things. They don’t see the significance of moving around so much. They just don’t understand it in the same way.
“People who will listen, they usually understand, but sometimes it just gets exhausting, trying to explain these things to people. The best way I can try to explain it is that I just never had one singular place that I’ve lived; that I’ve been able to call home. Other people around me have the privilege of that, and that can make me feel jealous, or … Out of place. Like I don’t have things to relate to other kids about.”
Emma, the oldest of three girls in the Moris family, was born on Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos). The family lived in Killeen for a couple years, then moved to Virginia. When she was four, they moved for a year to Australia. She was a kindergartner when they moved to El Paso for three years, and in third grade, it was over to Maryland. In fifth grade, she came back to central Texas — this time to Copperas Cove — where it looked like Emma was finally going to be able to settle down and establish some roots.
“We were in Copperas Cove for about four years, so I was pretty grounded … I had a foundation and a pretty exciting future waiting for me with high school,” she said. “Then, I heard we were going to be moving to Pennsylvania. That kind of tore me apart inside. It was very hard for me to recover from that. I can definitely say that I’m in a much better place now, but for a while, I wasn’t myself.
“It was hard for me to even talk to other kids at times, and I didn’t really want to, either.”
After a year in The Keystone State, the Moris family returned to Cove for her sophomore year and has been here ever since. Emma plays French horn and is a member of the high school band, and she is looking forward to this fall, when she will start her college career at Texas State University in San Marcos, where she will play in the band and pursue a degree in music education.
“Music has always been important to me — I want to be a band director — but I really didn’t start to learn about it and indulge in it until I was in about fourth grade, which is when I started to play French horn,” she said. “When I hit middle school, I got super involved in the musical world. I had the most wonderful teachers to help me grow in music and learn more about it. My mom will say I got bitten by the music bug, which I very much did.
“I had the honor of being the drum major this year. Our program was very successful this year, and it was such a blessing to be with such a talented group of kids.”
Becoming a part of the Pride of Cove Band gave her a place to belong and became one of her saving graces, Emma says, along with discovering a fledgling Internet support group called “Bloom: Empowering the Military Teen,” during the year she lived in Pennsylvania. The group, which can be found at www.bloommilitaryteens.org, allows military kids all across the world to connect and share via blog posts, articles, poems, messages and artwork.
“It started during the pandemic ... I want to say April or May,” said Emma, who is now a Bloom staff writer. “It was created by Elena Ashburn (now attending college in Florida) and co-founded by Matthew Oh (going to college in Nashville, Tennessee).
“I have never met either of them in person. The year before I moved to Pennsylvania, they were already there, at the same school that I went to, which is Carlisle High School. Matthew, who is also pursuing a music education degree, was in the marching band and I heard of him through friends that I knew. I reached out to him and told him that I was also a military teen and also in band.
“I submitted a guest article when they were just starting, and I got a message from him on Instagram, and he said, ‘We’d like you to be a regular writer for us,’ and that’s how I became involved with Bloom.
“They created it because oftentimes — and this is how I felt growing up — military kids can feel very isolated in their experiences, especially when we grow up around civilians who don’t really understand what we go through. They wanted to create a place for teens to share their stories; to have a community of kids who are like them. They wanted to also make others aware of a group that is not widely recognized. We’re a very small group, so it’s very hard for our experiences to be shared (and) understood.
“It’s helped me a lot, just in general, to better appreciate my life as a military teen, and I can say that’s true for others, as well. It has given military teens a place and a chance to connect. A place to share their stories and to be understood.”
Emma says now that she is older she has learned to appreciate all the different turns her life has taken. It has been difficult at times, and she has had her share of struggles, but in the end, she has no lasting regrets.
“I do look back sometimes, but I try not to dwell on it too long because every single move and moment that I’ve had has led me up to this exact conversation we’re having right now,” she said. “No matter how hard it’s been, I wouldn’t change a single bit of it.
“The first move that really hit me deeply and was really hard was the move from Maryland to Copperas Cove, the first time. My fourth grade to fifth grade year. I had a really wonderful best friend in Maryland, and a great group of friends in general (and) I really liked my school. I just remember being so heartbroken and sad about it, which I really hadn’t been before. There were a lot of tears shed on our moving day. It was extremely hard for me to readjust with that move, which hadn’t been the case before. I was just kinda used to it at that point.
“That is when I really started to understand how these moves and transitions really set me apart from other kids in ways I didn’t really like, necessarily. Civilian kids are able to grow up in the same place, with the same schools, same friends — probably for most of their school career. As I got older, I started to realize I didn’t really want to start over again.
“I wanted what other kids had. Even now, as I approach the end of my senior year, it’s pretty disappointing that I won’t be able to walk through all the different schools I’ve been to, whereas other kids will be able to see their elementary school and get to visit it. I only have one year of elementary school here in Copperas Cove.
“I have never acted out, but I’ve felt these deep longings for something, and this empty sort of feeling that I was missing out on something. I felt that very much from my eighth to ninth grade year.
“I’m still extremely grateful for the life I’ve led, even though it’s been hard. My parents always try to put it in perspective for me when I’m struggling with things. If I didn’t move, I wouldn’t get to meet all the people that I have. I wouldn’t get to be in Copperas Cove and so involved in a school that I love and a music program that I love.
“I have gotten to see so many beautiful, wonderful places, and been a part of so many awesome communities. It can be challenging as an adolescent, kind of navigating all of that stuff and navigating all the moves, but as you get older, you become more appreciative of all the things you’ve experienced and all the places you’ve been.”
To other military kids with similar struggles, Emma says this:
“I would say to civilians to be always listening to what military kids and people in the military in general have to say. Our voices are often unheard and we just desire to be understood. If more people listened to us, I really do think that we could make an even bigger impact on our communities than we already do.
“To military teens and military spouses and things like that, we are strong and we’re going to keep doing this and keep pushing through. Don’t be afraid to talk to other people and be involved in the community. I truly believe that’s where you’ll find the most happiness.
“If I could speak to my younger self, I wish I had chosen to reach out more. I have found that the happiest I am is when I’m with community, and with other people. I have this wonderful community of people at Bloom, and with the Pride of Cove Band.
“I am surrounded by people who love me every day, and I wish that was something I had searched for when I was younger.”
