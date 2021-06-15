U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, reintroduced the Servicemember Safety and Security Act on Tuesday, a bipartisan bill which would require military installations to review and improve policies and procedures for reporting missing servicemembers and to partner with local and federal law enforcement to improve information sharing.
“As a parent and the son of a veteran, I feel a sense of duty to protect the dedicated servicemembers who sacrifice so much to protect us,” Cornyn said. “The recent deaths of soldiers at Fort Hood have shaken us all, and my hope is that this bill will help us prevent similar tragedies in the future.”
Cornyn introduced the bill following the deaths of Sgt. Elder Fernandes, Spc. Vanessa Guillén and other U.S. soldiers stationed at Fort Hood.
Specifically, The Servicemember Safety and Security Act requires the Secretary of Defense to conduct a comprehensive review of the department’s policies and procedures for reporting members of the armed forces absent without leave or missing.
They would then be required to review its policies and procedures for reporting missing or AWOL servicemembers and update them to improve force protection, security for on-base residents and coordination with local and federal law enforcement.
