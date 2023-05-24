COPPERAS COVE — Five of the last six years, Hettie Halstead Elementary in Copperas Cove has won the Fort Cavazos Recycle Bowl including this year’s competition. The student council members on the small campus of 400 students collected nearly 1,740 pounds of recycled materials during the recycle bowl campaign.

“It was fun going to all of the classes and seeing how much they had for us and having to organize it was exciting,” student council treasurer Zoey Hogan said. “It helped teach the students that recycling helps the environment because we are setting these things aside to be reused instead of making more and more.”

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.