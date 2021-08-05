The secretary of defense is expected to announce that the coronavirus vaccine is mandatory for all active-duty troops in the military — which would include about 37,000 soldiers and airmen at Fort Hood.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected Friday to announce a mandatory vaccine policy for all active-duty forces in the U.S. military, Fox News reported Wednesday night.
"The directive that all 1.3 million service members will be required to get shots in their arms comes just days after President Biden urged all federal employees to get vaccinated," according to the Fox News report. "In a speech last week, Biden said he was directing the Defense Department to examine how to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory."
Officials told Fox News that Austin will make his recommendation to the White House today, and the formal announcement is expected to come Friday. About 64% of active-duty forces are fully vaccinated. Among all U.S. adults, about 70% have received at least one shot.
CNN also reported Wednesday that Austin was expecting to announce that the vaccines would mandatory for active-duty troops. CNN's report is available here.
