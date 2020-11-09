Crosby to speak at Veterans Day event

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Killeen will still be honoring our veterans this year.
The Veterans Day Program will be at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, outside of Killeen City Hall, with Command Sergeant Major Michael A. Crosby as the keynote speaker.
Although the event will not be open to the public, nor will it be a parade as it has traditionally been in the past, it will be visible live on the day of the event at https://tinyurl.com/yxlthhco and on the Herald’s Facebook page.
Crosby, a former III Corps command sergeant major, is the top enlisted soldier for U.S. Army Futures Command, headquartered in Austin. He was also senior enlisted leader of Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, the more than 70-nation coalition charged to defeat ISIS.
The change in the event was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Killeen City Councilmember Debbie Nash-King serves as chair of this year’s Veterans Day program. On Monday she said that her role is to continue the legacy of her late husband, Command Sgt. Maj. Elijah King, Jr., who previously served as program chair.
“Veterans Day is very significant me,” Nash-King said, adding that she wants to continue her late husband’s legacy of always giving back to veterans. “Just as I celebrate all other veterans, I celebrate my own. It’s always about our veterans for the sacrifice they make for our country.”
After joining the army in 1977, Command Sgt. Maj. King, Jr, completed training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and reported to Fort Hood for his first duty station with the 2nd Armored Division. He later served in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm in 1991, and then in Operation Iraqi Freedom 1. He later served with the Fourth Infantry Division before retiring in 2007, after more than three decades of service. From 2010 to 2014, he also served as Fort Hood’s representative reporting to the Army Chief of Staff, traveling each year to the Pentagon to discuss issues and concerns related to retired soldiers.
He also served as the chairman of the Area Veteran’s Advisory Committee Central Texas, and was a member of the Lifeway Fellowship Church in Killeen.
Nash-King noted that Killeen is “very blessed” to have a close relationship with Fort Hood.
“We have a strong ally with Fort Hood, with helping us take care of our veterans through resources,” she said.
