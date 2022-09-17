Technicians of Tomorrow

Eight graduates of the Central Texas College and Ford Technicians of Tomorrow programmed were recognized at a ceremony and will now begin working for a sponsoring Ford dealership in Texas. Graduates are, from left: Kevin Granados, Jacob Garver, Roberto Bueno, David Tinajero-Tirado, Alvin Barranco, Jose Garcia Vega, Darren Sultenfuss and Bryant Quintana.

 Courtesy Photo | CTC

Central Texas College, Ford, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas and Transitions Assistance Support of San Angelo recently co-hosted a ceremony to recognize eight students who completed the Ford Technicians of Tomorrow (ToT) program. Each graduate received a Ford-specific tool kit and will have the opportunity to work as a technician at a Texas Ford dealership. This marks the sixth cohort to complete the training program.

Established in 2020, the ToT program was originally designed to provide transitioning soldiers and military veterans career opportunities in the automotive industry at participating Ford dealerships in Texas. Program administrators target high-quality soldiers with exceptional mechanic skills interested in building an automotive career. During the 16-week program, each selected candidate undergoes 120 hours of online work, classroom training at the CTC Career and Technology Education Center and a four-week apprenticeship at a sponsoring Ford dealership. Upon completion, the graduates are offered employment as entry level Ford technicians with a sponsoring Ford dealer in Texas.

