The Central Texas College VetSuccess Center on campus and Veterans’ Services department will host a Veterans’ Benefits Expo March 17 in the Anderson Campus Center (Building 156) on the central campus in Killeen. The expo serves as an outlet for military veterans and family members to meet representatives from numerous organizations and obtain information on how to make the best use of veterans’ benefits. It is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nearly 30 organizations serving military veterans will be on hand to provide information on education benefits, health care services, disability compensation and employment services. Other resources and material available at the expo include information on home and land loans, counseling services and legal services. Veterans can also receive assistance with applying for vocational rehabilitation and employment (Chapter 31) services, transition support services, vocational exploration and career counseling.
Veterans attending the expo should bring their DD Form 214, Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare ID card and any recent VA disability correspondence. For more information, contact the CTC VetSuccess Center at 254-501-3094.
