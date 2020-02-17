Capt. Emil Kapaun

Jack Dugan, 1st Cavalry Division Exhibit Specialist, talks about the exhibit for Capt. Emil Kapaun, a chaplain, who served with Headquarters Company, 8th Cavalry Regiment in the Korean War, and was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, Thursday, April 11, 2013 at the 1st Cavalry Division Museum on Fort Hood.

Central Texas College will host a military history presentation in the campus library at noon Feb. 25. Featured speaker is Steve Draper, director/curator of Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division Museum. Also scheduled are Texas A&M University-Central Texas faculty members Timothy Hemmis, assistant professor of history, and Jerry Jones, founding dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and history professor. Each will cover the role of the U.S. military throughout modern history. A sneak preview of the National Mounted Warfare Foundation’s new museum to be built on Fort Hood will also be offered. The event concludes with a question-and-answer session. The military history presentation is free and open to the public.

