Central Texas College will host a military history presentation in the campus library at noon Feb. 25. Featured speaker is Steve Draper, director/curator of Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division Museum. Also scheduled are Texas A&M University-Central Texas faculty members Timothy Hemmis, assistant professor of history, and Jerry Jones, founding dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and history professor. Each will cover the role of the U.S. military throughout modern history. A sneak preview of the National Mounted Warfare Foundation’s new museum to be built on Fort Hood will also be offered. The event concludes with a question-and-answer session. The military history presentation is free and open to the public.
CTC to host military history presentation
Tags
Locations
Staff Report 6
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged with murder in Killeen death
- Family of Heights woman found dead offer $10K reward
- Two Fort Hood generals among those receiving new assignments
- New seafood restaurant to open in Killeen soon
- Heights restaurant to be featured on Food Network again
- Killeen Hobby Lobby back open
- No family expected to attend veteran's burial
- Freezing temperatures in Killeen tonight
- More details released in Killeen homicide case
- BOB MAINDELLE: Record crappies caught at Belton, Stillhouse
Images
Commented
- Rezoning, superintentent’s salary on KISD agenda (3)
- 5 vying for Bell County constable seat (3)
- 1 injured in Heights accident (2)
- Melba L. Maultsby (1)
- 1st Cav troops headed to Europe (1)
- Michael Curtis Baker (1)
- Reader says Trump acquittal proved hate not enough for a guilty verdict (1)
- Luz M. Rosario (1)
- KISD Board to consider, possibly vote on $265M bond Tuesday (1)
- Issue of Killeen impact fees not going away soon (1)
Featured Businesses
The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas Your choice for flooring in Central Texas! Your flooring is more than just the surface you walk on – it's an integral part of your home. With over 35 years of flooring experience, The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas has the resources and knowled…
Experience the difference at one of Well’s Laundry’s 5 convenient locations in Central Texas. The following are a few reasons why you should visit a Wells Laundry, TODAY. SAVE TIME & MONEY LARGE CAPACITY WASHERS & DRYERS Safe & Comfortable Air Conditioned Locations O…
- cpovoa
-
We Are a One Stop Shop for All of Your Web and Digital Needs! From responsive web design optimized for mobile viewing, to SEO and keyword research strategies; we will help you reach any digital marketing goal that you have for your business. We stay up to date on the latest trends to ma…
We are a full service Real Estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of Real Estate in the state of Texas. We are a full-service real estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of real estate in the state of Texas. Click here…
- demouser, kcarmona11, jwcclayton
-
- 0
Established in 1974, the Jim Wright Company "JWC" has grown into the largest full service Rental and Property Management Company in the Fort Hood Area. We serve the needs of over 2,000 tenants and property owners each year with the majority of our customers being military. In addition, we pr…
American Dollar Saver is a weekly classified and display ad publication distributed for free in over 350 locations in Central Texas. About American Dollar Saver Available every Thursday in various LOCATIONS and communities around Central Texas Auctions Coupons Donations E…
- Staff Report, donnasypion
-
Here at KDH Printing we help people every day create beautiful products that promote their business at an affordable price. We make sure to provide high-quality print products and services. Our core products include: Business Cards Letterheads Posters Logos Books Cups Bags Email Blasts F…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.