Even though some Fort Cavazos troops are deployed overseas, that didn’t stop them from celebrating the Army’s birthday on Wednesday.
Col. C.J. Kirkpatrick, the commander 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, along with some of his troopers cut up a colorful birthday cake in traditional Army fashion — with a saber.
Army units worldwide celebrated June 14 as the Army’s 248th birthday. Kirkpatrick and his unit did so in Poland, where the brigade is taking part in Operation Atlantic Resolve, a rotational deployment to help support NATO allies in Europe.
Helping Kirkpatrick cut the cake Wednesday were the brigade’s top enlisted soldier, Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Adams, along with the brigade’s youngest soldier, Pfc. Sebastian Mandivil, and the oldest soldier in the unit, 1st Sgt. Marcus T. Riggins.
The Army tradition of having the oldest and youngest trooper cut the cake is a way to symbolically connect the Army’s past with its future, according to Army officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.