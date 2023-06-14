Army Birthday

Col. C.J. Kirkpatrick, left, commander of 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, along with the brigade’s top enlisted soldier, Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Adams, right, cut an Army birthday cake in Poland on Wednesday. Also pictured are the brigade’s youngest soldier, Pfc. Sebastian Mandivil, and the oldest soldier, 1st Sgt. Marcus T. Riggins.

 Spc. Jacob Nunnenkamp | Army

Even though some Fort Cavazos troops are deployed overseas, that didn’t stop them from celebrating the Army’s birthday on Wednesday.

Col. C.J. Kirkpatrick, the commander 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, along with some of his troopers cut up a colorful birthday cake in traditional Army fashion — with a saber.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.