Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center administrative offices and clinics will modify hours Sept. 1-4 in observance of the Labor Day federal holiday. The hospital remains open every day for emergency services, inpatient care and labor and delivery services.
Outpatient clinics including Community-Based Medical Homes will be open for scheduled appointments Friday. Beneficiaries are encouraged to keep their scheduled appointments.
Monroe and Bennett Health clinics will be closed Friday. Active duty service members enrolled to either of those clinics should seek care at Thomas Moore Health clinic. All other clinics and services will be open.
Monroe and Bennett pharmacies will be closed Friday. All other pharmacies will have normal operating hours.
Clear Creek PX Pharmacy will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All other pharmacies will be closed. All pharmacies and clinics will be closed Monday.
All Darnall clinics and pharmacies will resume normal operations on Sept. 5.
Tricare Prime enrollees with urgent, emergent care needs or if encountering COVID-19 symptoms should seek assistance at the Darnall emergency department during this timeframe.
The Nurse Advice Line is also available 24/7 by calling 800-TRICARE or 1-800-874-2273, option 1.
