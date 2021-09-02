The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center COVID-19 vaccination site, Abrams gym, will be closed Sept. 3-6 for Labor Day weekend. The site will resume normal hours at 7:30 a.m., Sept. 7.
The Darnall Respiratory Drive-Thru screening zone located near the Darnall Emergency Department will also be closed Sept. 3-6, and will resume normal hours from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.