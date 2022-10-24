Carl R. Darnall

Carl R. Darnall Medical Center

FORT HOOD — Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center posted on its Facebook page Monday that the hospital is currently encountering issues with the phone lines which are affecting access to the refill call-in system and Patient Appointing Services lines.

The NEC, the phone manufacturer, is working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

