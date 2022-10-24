FORT HOOD — Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center posted on its Facebook page Monday that the hospital is currently encountering issues with the phone lines which are affecting access to the refill call-in system and Patient Appointing Services lines.
The NEC, the phone manufacturer, is working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.
For prescriptions: Patients should try calling the pharmacy call center at 254-288-8800, or go to the Main Pharmacy or the Clear Creek Pharmacy.
For appointments: Patients should contact the clinics directly to make or cancel appointments. Patients may utilize the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal to send messages to an assigned Primary Care Manager.
Patients can also call 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273), Option 1 to contact the MHS Nurse Advice Line 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For medical emergencies, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
Off post community-based Medical Home numbers are as follows:
Copperas Cove Medical Home: 254-768-3262
Russell Collier Health Clinic: 254-553-3147
Harker Heights Medical Home: 254-245-4681 or 254-535-4563
Killeen Medical Home: 254-553-6002/6003 and 254-768-7173
West Killeen Medical Home: 254-553-8110
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.