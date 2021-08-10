Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center is realigning resources to meet the needs of patients who may require an inpatient stay, the Fort Hood hospital said in a news release Tuesday.
“Surgical services is currently open to elective same day surgical procedures only and always stands ready for emergency care,” according to the release. “The hospital acknowledges that it realizes many Soldiers, Retirees and family members have waited a long time and been through numerous appointments to receive their day of surgery, and that once regular operations resume the team will get those members back on the schedule as soon as possible.”
The hospital “will make every effort to advise beneficiaries promptly if the status of surgical services changes further,” according to the release.
