Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s annual Retiree Health Fair will be held Saturday at the main hospital.
Representatives from various Darnall clinics and departments will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. dispensing information, conducting screenings and answering questions for retirees and their families.
There will be booths and information on topics such as tobacco cessation, nutrition, complementary and alternative medicines, diabetes and asthma. Other topics include women’s health, pharmacy, physical therapy, substance abuse, behavioral health, dental and Tricare.
Throughout the day, retirees will be able to take advantage of health care screening opportunities and available immunizations.
Beneficiaries must sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine by Friday at the Copeland Center. Though the flu vaccine will be available to retirees and their adult family members, they will not be available for pediatric family members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.