Carl R. Darnall

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center is pictured here. 

 File Photo

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s annual Retiree Health Fair will be held Saturday at the main hospital.

Representatives from various Darnall clinics and departments will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. dispensing information, conducting screenings and answering questions for retirees and their families.

