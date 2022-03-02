Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has moved COVID-19 vaccination and testing operations back to the main hospital.
Active-duty service members, family members and retirees age 11 and older can seek vaccinations for COVID-19 at the Hematology clinic on the second floor of the hospital from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Abrams Gym has been the central location for COVID -19 vaccinations on Fort Hood since early 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic demand for vaccinations and shut down on Friday.
COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 are now available at the Pediatric clinic in the hospital on the first floor.
For appointments, please call 254-553-3523. Walk-ins are welcome.
COVID-19 Testing transitioned back to primary care clinics on Thursday. To book appointments for ages 11 and older vaccinations or testing, log on to www.tricareonline.com or call the Patient Appointment Line at 254-288-8888. Walk-ins are welcome.
COVID-19 48-hour testing for outside continental U.S. (OCONUS) permanent change of station and official travel is available in the Emergency Department after regular duty hours. For more information, call 254-288-8114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.