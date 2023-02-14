DAV and RecruitMilitary is hosting the Transitioning Army & Army Spouse Virtual Career Fair today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
The virtual job fair can be found here.
The national unemployment rate for veterans is at an all-time low of 2.7%, which means military trained talent is in demand by civilian employers, job fair organizers said. This means that the employment of veterans is working for the civilian workforce.
Veterans possess skills from military training that are embedded into their work ethic and are easily adaptable and accustomed to wearing many hats, organizers said.
