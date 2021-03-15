Facebook users are warning of dead animals popping up in a Fort Hood family housing area.
A number of people on the “Kouma Village Curb Alert/Free stuff!” Facebook page said they have noticed dead animals — or animal parts — showing up in unsightly ways.
“We got ding-dong-ditched, but there was an egg (plastic Easter egg) with a dead bird inside of it. That is the third dead animal placed on our doorstep within the past week,” Joshua Brameier posted on the public Facebook page Feb. 20. “There were two boys in the area, one on a bike and the other was not. I asked the boy that was not on a bike if he saw anyone at door. He said ‘no, but I saw on the news where people have been ringing doorbells after placing eggs with dead animals in them.’ He had no way of knowing what was placed on my doorstep unless he was the one who did it.”
Kouma Village, on the south side of Interstate 14, is one of several family housing areas on post.
“A dead squirrel was placed by our gate last night on Evans Dr.” posted Veronica Cottemond.
Others have said they have noticed dead rabbits and birds, although it’s unknown if they died naturally.
Kristina McCormack also posted to the Facebook page on March 2, and said Fort Hood officials are looking into it.
“I’m with fort hood animal control,” McCormack said on Facebook. “Everyone that HAS or HAD any of the dead animals around their homes or just seen in the area please message me so I can keep track. We are working with the MPs on this. IF ANY MORE ARE SPOTTED CALL 254-287-2113 AND MESSAGE ME TO HAVE IT PICKED UP AND TAKEN CARE OF TO BE ADDED TO THE INVESTIGATION.”
The Herald tried to call McCormack Monday through the number she listed, but was unable to get through.
The Herald also sent questions to Fort Hood garrison officials and military police Monday. They have not replied.
