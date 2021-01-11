Traffic is backed up at Fort Hood entry gates today due to Sunday's snow causing a delayed work day for soldiers.
Due to extreme weather conditions and dangerous roads, physical training was canceled and no road guards manned intersections on post during that time period, according to a release by Fort Hood.
Active-duty military personnel were to report no-earlier-than noon and officials authorized delayed reporting for Department of the Army civilians no-earlier-than 11 a.m.
