The Department of Defense announced Monday that Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks is traveling to Texas, where she will visit Army Futures Command in Austin and meet with commander Gen, John M. “Mike” Murray and personnel for an overview of their mission.
After visiting Futures Command, Hicks will travel to the Killeen-Fort Hood area where she will get a chance to meet with soldiers and leaders at Fort Hood, according to the Defense Department on Monday. Specific dates of the visits were not listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.