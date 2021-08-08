“Fulfilling Our Promises to the Men and Women Who Served.” That’s the motto of the Disabled American Veterans organization. Under that motto, it serves millions of veterans who have been injured in the line of duty, along with their families.
Founded in 1920 by World War I veterans, it gave the thousands of soldiers who had been badly injured resources they could count on as they integrated back into civilian life, as they marched home to a country that, at the time, didn’t have much federal support for wounded vets.
The DAV W.R. Hold Chapter 147 in Killeen doesn’t fall short of that motto. On Sunday, the chapter held one of many events it hosts throughout the year at its facility on 702 East Avenue E, in the city’s downtown area.
Members had the opportunity to participate in a metal detecting event, which began at 3 p.m. Sunday. Prizes were won and dinner was served to about 15 attendees.
Sunday’s metal detecting escapade was also a learning opportunity for participants. It was very hands on and other groups were there to help show veterans how to use the detectors. That didn’t come without a reward.
“We have people from other organizations that come out and they help teach how to do metal detecting, how to operate metal detectors. There’s also a planted field that we do, for veterans, to get out there and actually look for prizes,” Senior Vice Commander of the chapter Lawrence Rivenburg said Sunday. “ There’s actually tokens that we put in the ground for them.”
These tokens could be redeemed for some pretty shiny prizes like collector coins. It’s not just a hobby enjoyed for the prizes. Members have banded together to help find valuable items that were lost like wedding rings and service items that were dropped.
After a long day of scanning and searching, vets were treated to dinner and happy times socializing among the members of the chapter that helps so many, and that help spans far and wide. Dinner was Italian style, with everything from lasagna to spaghetti and meatballs. Desert was all the best things like donuts, brownies and ice cream. It was free, with a familial atmosphere, which is truly priceless, just like the help the DAV gives to the community.
“We serve quite a few things,” Rivenburg said. “ We also do functions, fundraisers for veterans that are in need. We feed veterans. We’re in with the food bank. We also go to houses that veterans need assistance with. Say they need a ramp built or a sidewalk. We do that free of charge. There’s no charge for what we do.”
Rivenburg gave the Herald a tour of the post on Avenue E. He proudly pointed to a table filled with craft items donated by the Help Heal Veterans organization, which provides free therapeutic crafts to hospitalized and homebound veterans. Hundreds of wooden craft kits filled the table, along with leather items that can be constructed in just about 5 minutes. Rivenburg said these items will be donated to nursing homes, the Children’s Youth Center on Fort Hood and other organizations.
Not only does the post hold events annually, but they host them every month to keep veterans active in the community.
“We want to give them something to do, other than sitting at home,” Rivenburg said.
To learn more about Chapter 147, visit https://www.facebook.com/DAVA147/
Also, head over to https://www.dav.org/ to learn more about the organization and how you can contribute.
The chapter also holds support groups for those suffering from PTSD weekly.
