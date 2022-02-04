The Department of Defense announced today the death of a III Corps soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
Spc. Alex J. Ram, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, died Feb. 1, 2022, at Tell Beydar, Syria, as a result of a non-combat related incident, according to a Defense Department news release. The incident is under investigation.
Ram was assigned to 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT), 4th Inf. Div., Fort Carson, Colorado, which falls under the Army's III Corps, headquartered at Fort Hood.
