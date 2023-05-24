DODEA 1

Clements/Parsons Elementary School robotics club members make adjustments to their code on their Lego robots as they compete in the Hopper Race challenge at the Copperas Cove Independent School District Elementary Robotics Showcase. The winning teams assisted the Copperas Cove High School robotics students with the demonstration of their competition robots and a universal robotic arm.

 Courtesy photo

COPPERAS COVE — Lego Prime kits, expansion sets and individual take-home kits to extend exploration and learning outside the classroom has Copperas Cove Independent School District elementary students developing their robotics skills thanks to a $750,000 DoDEA grant which also funded stipends for teachers serving as elementary robotics club sponsors.

“Slightly more than half of the students in our robotics club are military connected, and the ones that are not directly connected have a friend that is,” said Williams/Ledger Elementary Librarian Savannah Taylor, who also sponsors the campus robotics club program. “Robotics has been an incredible journey for our students. My students were able to learn STEM skills, collaboration and problem solving. The greatest joy is seeing their spark when they solve complex problems or get their codes just right. I cannot wait to see their skills improve next year as we all learn and grow together.”

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.